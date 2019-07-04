Dorothy (Blaschik) DeGiorgi, 86, of Kensington, widow of Leonard J. DeGiorgi, passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2019.



Born in Moodus, she was the daughter of the late William and Ann (Platek) Blaschik. Dorothy moved to Kensington in July of 1968. She was a member of St. Paul's Church and worked as an administrative assistant at the CPA firm Mugford & Radziewicz in New Britain from 1980-1997. She enjoyed many family vacations on Martha's Vineyard including trips to Bermuda with her husband.



Dorothy spent the last 16 months of her life after her husband's passing saying prayers for God to keep him in his loving care. She missed him terribly, but is now at peace, freed from her physical disabilities and reunited with him in heaven.



Dorothy is survived by her three children and their spouses, Deborah and Alan Sala of Rocky Hill, Lisa and Nicholas Sarra of Niceville, FL and David DeGiorgi of Hull, MA; four grandchildren, Amanda and Erik DeGiorgi and Kimberly and Nicholas Sarra; and two great-grandchildren, Fischer Reid Sarra and Ronan DeGiorgi.



A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11:30 AM on Monday, July 1st at St. Paul's Church. Burial was held in St. Bridget's Church Cemetery, Moodus, CT. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Church, 467 Alling St., Kensington, CT 06037. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Dorothy with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansenberlin.com.