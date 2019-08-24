|
Dorothy E. (Drake) Marquis, 97, of Wallingford, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at the CT Baptist Home. She was the loving wife of the late Venerard A." Vin" Marquis.
She was born in Milo, ME, May 31, 1922, the oldest of 20 children of the late Stanley and Eunice Drake.
She is survived by her children, Jean M. Dempsey, Vincent P. Marquis, Diane P. Woodward (William), and Paul P. Marquis (Tammy); her grandchildren, Michael Olson, Vincent Marquis II, Jeffrey Marquis, Jennifer Marquis, Lisa DeAquino, Ryan Woodward, David Woodward, Caitlin Woodward, Brian Marquis and Colleen Marquis; six great grandchildren; four sisters; four brothers; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda A. and Dennis R. Olson; her eight sisters and three brothers.
The family would like to extend their deep appreciation for the excellent care given to their mom during her stay at the CT Baptist Home.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Sunday, Aug. 25, from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30 am from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to Church of the Resurrection where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to: CT Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019