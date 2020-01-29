|
Dorothy Elizabeth Trella, 81, beloved wife for 53 1/2 years of the late Joseph J. Trella died peacefully Sunday January 26, 2020 at her beloved lake cottage in Portland.
Born Monday January 31, 1938 in Meriden, she was the eldest daughter to John J. and Victoria (Yedziniak) Kopala. She is survived by her two sisters Florence Fair and Barbara Nowacki. Dorothy graduated St. Stanislaus School where she met her lifelong pal, Marie Smith. She graduated from Meriden High School and became employed as a legal secretary to Attorney Pulaski. On September 7, 1959 Dorothy married the love of her life Joseph Trella and began her career as wife and mother. She is the mother to Kenneth (Susan) Trella, Karen (Mark) Young, Andrea (Darwin) Blakemore, John (Arlene) Trella and Karl (Crystal) Trella.
Dorothy spent many hours volunteering at St. Stanislaus School. She was one of the first librarians in the Community Center. She was a Brownie leader and encouraged her children's participation in Polish dancing and stage performance. She sold Stanley home Products, pioneering the idea for home parties. Dorothy sold PNA insurance, a great saleswoman; she earned a trip to Chicago. She was the biggest cheerleader for all her children and once worked their shift at Towne & Country grocery so they could go to rehearsal. When her children were grown, Dorothy worked at Meriden Auction Rooms as credit manager. After the store closed, she worked at Canberra Industries, where as her job as credit investigator she uncovered a fraudulent company and was thanked by the F.B.I. Her biggest loves were her Grandchildren. Scott, Chelsea and Spenser Trella; Nicholas, Sarah (Jeff) and Jessica Mather; Elizabeth and Sarah Young; Amy, Benjamin (Samantha) and Haley Blakemore; Katie Trella; and Kaelyn and Gabriel Trella. She was so pleased to be Great grandmother to Aubrey D'Amico.
Dorothy or Babci as she was affectionately known to all, loved Scrabble, Bingo, and card games. She was an organizer of Women's Set back at the Polish Knight's club. Dorothy was recording secretary for many years at the Polish Knights club and was the buyer for the children's Christmas parties. Dorothy will be most missed for her hospitality for holidays and lake parties. Her home was always open and she welcomed many a family member or friend to her nest over the years. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends that she loved and enjoyed talking with. Dorothy was a wonderful Matriarch keeping the family informed with her love of telephone conversation.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday February 1st at 9:15 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday evening, January 31st from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 29, 2020