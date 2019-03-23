Dorothy (Hoff) Jarboe, 95, of Colchester, formerly of E. Killingly and Southington, loving wife of the late Thomas Jarboe, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 with her family by her side. Dorothy was born in Meriden, CT on March 8, 1924 to the late Albert and Augusta (Wilk) Hoff. After graduating high school, Dorothy worked in retail and manufacturing as she raised her growing family. She went on to pursue her passion for helping young children learn and received a teaching certificate from Briarwood College and began teaching at the Nursery School Program at Zion Lutheran Church in Southington. Dorothy received an additional certificate and worked her way up to become Director of the Nursery School, until her retirement, years later. Dorothy leaves behind her daughter Diane Kendrick (John) of Colchester, sons Thomas Jarboe Jr. of Colchester; James Jarboe (Barbara) of Putnam; and Gary Jarboe (Amy) of Plainville, brother Howard Hoff (Marilyn) of Florida, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren (with one on the way), and many beloved nieces and nephews. Dorothy is predeceased by her sisters Lydia Cerrito, Ruth Oros, Eleanor Oberempt, Lillian Hoff, and brothers Albert Hoff and Robert Hoff. The family would like to thank Harrington Court staff for their care of Dorothy.



Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 24 from 4-8pm at Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. On Monday, March 25 friends are invited to meet directly at St. John Lutheran Church, 520 Paddock Ave. Meriden at 11am for a service celebrating Dorothy's life. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . For condolences, or to see her obituary on-line, please visit:www.beecherandbennett.com Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019