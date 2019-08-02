|
Dorothy Louise (Werner) Canning, 94, of Wallingford, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at MidState Medical Center.
She was born in New York City, April 29, 1925, one of nine children to the late John and Mary (Langdon) Werner and was employed by F.W. Woolworth for 48 years until her retirement.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Madeline and Dwight Perkins of Wallingford; her grandchildren: Timothy Perkins, and Carrie Perkins Hamilton and her husband Derek; her great grandchildren: Kaya, London and Camden Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by eight siblings.
She treasured and loved her family dearly and received much joy in always being with them. She loved her NY Yankees and UConn Women's Basketball teams, too.
Her family will receive relatives and friends at Zion Lutheran Church, on Monday, Aug. 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. A funeral service will follow in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church, 235 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019