Dorothy (Quinlan) McDonald "Dodie" formerly of Meriden, CT, passed away on Oct. 31, 2018, at the age of 91, in Colorado Springs, CO.
Dorothy was the loving wife of the late Edward J. McDonald.
Dorothy was born on Feb. 19, 1927 to Harold and Della Gaffney Quinlan in Meriden, CT.
Dorothy graduated from Prospect Hill School, New Haven, CT. She graduated with honors from Connecticut College. Dodie was the Class President and the captain of the soccer team. She also graduated from The New Haven State Teachers College and the Yale Graduate School.
In June of 1965 Dorothy McDonald was published in Red Book Magazine for her article "First Things First." The article was about raising 3 children. Of all the books that Mom wrote I believe her favorite was "The Evolution of a Winner."
Dorothy is survived by her 3 children all of Colorado Springs, CO: Jim McDonald, Barbara McDonald Wolfe, and Colette McDonald and one granddaughter Seraphina Smith. One sister: Catherine McKinney.
A Catholic memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Saint Margaret Church in Madison, CT, to be followed with a luncheon at the Madison Beach Club.
