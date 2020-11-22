1/1
Dorothy Novalis
Dorothy "Dotty" Novalis of Celebration, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Daughter of the late Raoul and Claire (Wollschlager) Nobert, she was the youngest of five siblings.

Growing up in Meriden, she first attended St. Laurent Parish school, later attending St. Clare High School in Woonsocket, R.I. After becoming a teacher, she married and lived in R.I. for several years before moving back to Meriden and teaching at St. Laurent school.

Dotty is survived by her husband of 48 years Paul Novalis, her sister Justine LeMay and husband Ed, Dolores Astramowicz and husband Matt and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Francis Nobert and sister Lorraine Havell.

Services were held privately.



Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
