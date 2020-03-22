|
|
Dorothy Phyllis Farkas, 97, of Wallingford, CT, died peacefully on March 11, 2020, at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was born 7/7/1922 in New York to Harry and Rhea Wallace.
She attended Evander Child High School and Long Island University and was a buyer for A&S department store. She married Andrew Farkas in 1957 and they lived in Cheshire and North Haven, moving to Ashlar Village in 2001. Andrew pre-deceased her in 2015.
Dorothy is survived by her brother Arthur Wallace and daughter Rhea Farkas, both of California, and several nieces and nephews. Contributions in her memory can be sent to CT Talking Books for the Blind https://egov.ct.gov/ HeritageFoundation Donations/Donation/ Create or your local Unitarian Church.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020