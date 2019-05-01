Dorothy Williams Pogmore, 89, departed this life on April 20, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. She was the loving wife of the late George Robert Pogmore, who passed away in 2016. They were married for more than 67 years. Dorothy Jean was born to the late Herbert and Lillian (Wolfe) Williams in North Branford on January 6, 1930. She worked alongside her husband at Pogmore's Farm and was the smiling face behind the counter at their family vegetable stand.



Dorothy is survived by her children: George Robert Pogmore, Jr. (Diane), Sherry Pogmore Meyers, Karen M. Pogmore and Linda Pogmore McBride (Ed). She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by her dearly beloved sisters: Lillian Cook, Shirley Bastura and Sylvia Kirby.



The family will receive visitors on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford. A funeral service will follow at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1382 Middletown Avenue, Northford, from 11:00 AM to noon. Interment will be held following the service at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford starting at 12:30 PM.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019