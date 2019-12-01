|
Dorothy S. Nessing, 96, beloved wife of the late Stanley G. Nessing, passed away peacefully at her home in Meriden on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Born on February 24, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Margaret Stankewich. Mrs. Nessing was a lifelong resident of Meriden, attended local schools, and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church and a member of the Greater Meriden Council of Catholic Women and the Holy Rosary Society. She was employed as a quality control inspector at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft from where she retired.
Mrs. Nessing is survived by her son Stanley G. Nessing, Jr. of Cary, NC; her daughter Norine Lescoe of Kensington; five grandchildren: James Lescoe, Andrew Lescoe, and Steven Lescoe of Kensington, Lisa Peterson of Lawrenceville, GA, and Randi Beanland of Holts Summit, MO; four great grandchildren; her sister Florence Flanigan; sister-in-laws Dolores Nessing and Helen Stankewicz; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Alexandra Stankewich, and three brothers Edward, Robert, and Ferdinand Stankewich, and son-in-law Terrence Lescoe.
Her family will receive relatives and friends at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St, Meriden on Wednesday, December 4th from 8 to 9:30 a.m. prior to Mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Faustina Parish, St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019