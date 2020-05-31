Douglas Alva Coombs, Sr., 78, of Meriden, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 1:57 p.m., with family holding his hand. Born on December 8, 1941, in New Haven, CT, he was the son of Carolina Dorthea (Tatta) Coombs and George Pierce Coombs, Jr.He was a descendant of Anthony Coombs who came from France in 1660. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joan Grace (Oswald) Coombs, whom he met when she was seven years old, 11 children, 11 grandchildren and one great granddaughter many of whom have followed in his footsteps in serving others. His children are Denise Lowell (David), Douglas Coombs, Jr., (Maureen), Doreen Carlson, Diane Morales (Hiram), and 7 adopted children Daniel, Thomas, Kellianne, Andrew, Justin, Marianna, and Joel Coombs. His grandchildren are Danielle Rodino (Vincent), Alyssa Lowell, Jonathan Coombs (fiancee Ashley Ricci), Matthew Coombs, Kristopher Carlson, Sarah Lanctot (Christopher), Kyle Carlson, Evan & Shea Morales. One great granddaughter Avery Rodino. Four siblings Pamela Hussey (Brian), Judith Giannotta (Arnold), Michael Coombs & Pamela Jupiter. He is predeceased by one daughter, D'Ashley Coombs.He is a proud Marine having been stationed in Cuba during the Bay of Pigs. In 2005 he was honored to receive a Connecticut Wartime Veterans Service Medal. After retiring from SNET, he and his wife raised 8 adopted children and fostered 79 more children. While fighting Waldenstrom Lymphoma, in his later years, Doug created many cherished memories with his family. Doug loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching movies with his pets Pumpkin and Lizzie in his lap and playing fun loving jokes. He often tried to exchange nickels for dimes as he would say nickels were bigger and therefore worth more. In group photos he was the one doing bunny ears behind someone's head, and he would always sneak off with a puzzle piece so he could be the one to put the last piece in the puzzle. Being hard of hearing, he often used text, telling his family that 'LOL' meant 'lots of love'.As a result of restrictions put in place due to the pandemic, services will be private. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness for a child.Remarks from Marianna Coombs - A Tribute to My Father, My Father Douglas Coombs, Sr., was the greatest loving Father that I have ever known. I have a happy memory I want to share, "I remembered whenever I would visit him, he always called me smiley. If I was upset or angry, he always found a way to make me smile, laugh and make me feel better. This will be my happy memory of my Father forever. I love you so much Dad never forget us in our hearts and his spirit will be with us as well."