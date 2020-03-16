|
Douglas John Fuschino, 60, husband of the late Carmen L. Fuschino, died on March 14, 2020 peacefully at his Meriden home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Philadelphia, PA on October 5, 1959, he was the son of the late John and Janis Fuschino. Mr. Fuschino was a graduate of East Haven High and employed by Pratt & Whitney. He was also a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church. Douglas is survived by his daughter and two sons.
His family will receive relatives and friends at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden on Wednesday March 18th from 9 to 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am at the St. Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center St, Meriden. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 16, 2020