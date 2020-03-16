The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
35 Center St
Meriden, CT
View Map

Douglas John Fuschino


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas John Fuschino Obituary
Douglas John Fuschino, 60, husband of the late Carmen L. Fuschino, died on March 14, 2020 peacefully at his Meriden home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Philadelphia, PA on October 5, 1959, he was the son of the late John and Janis Fuschino. Mr. Fuschino was a graduate of East Haven High and employed by Pratt & Whitney. He was also a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church. Douglas is survived by his daughter and two sons.

His family will receive relatives and friends at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden on Wednesday March 18th from 9 to 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am at the St. Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center St, Meriden. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -