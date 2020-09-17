Douglas P. Theriault, 64, of Meriden, adoring husband of 40 years to Donna (Lewis) Theriault, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on September 16, 2020 at Hartford Hospital with his family by his side and Bob Dylan playing.
Douglas was born in Presque Isle, Maine on February 13, 1956, a son of the late Edmund and Janet (Moro) Theriault, and moved to Meriden in 1964 where he built his life.
He recently retired after 39 years of faithful service as the Custodian of the Meriden Police Department. Douglas was currently the longtime sexton at St. John's Lutheran Church in Meriden. A skilled house painter, his work can be seen on many homes around Connecticut. His love of painting and community went beyond work, and he recently upgraded all the fire hydrants in his neighborhood with a fresh coat of paint.
The entire purpose of Doug's existence was kindness, generosity, and family. He never missed an opportunity to make everyone feel worthy and loved. Doug was age-less, timeless, one man in a million you could always count on.
In addition to his wife, Donna, he leaves behind his beloved daughters, Samantha Wagner and her husband, John, of Southington and Kimberly Theriault and her husband, Roger Clough, of Middletown; his sisters, Nancy Upton, Deb Kimball and Barbara Theriault; his brother, Jerry Theriault; his sister-in-law's Debi and Patrick Reynolds, and Cheryl Martin; his greatest treasures, his grandchildren, Mia Clough and Reese and Wyatt Wagner; and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved brother, Terry Theriault.
Dougie Fresh is at peace, with his beloved friend and brother-in-law, Gary Lewis, by his side at long last. As well as brother-in-law's Thomas, Craig and Dana Lewis, and Thomas (Bucky) Buck. Two nephews Thomas Lewis and Gary Martin. Doug is on the breeze, listening to a Bob Dylan song and laughing.
Douglas' family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home and at the church). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, directly at St. Joseph Church in Meriden. Due to the possibility of limited space at the church (because of COVID restrictions) the family will be holding a gathering after, all those interested in celebrating Douglas' life please contact a family member. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery will be private. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff of CB 2 at Hartford Hospital for the exceptional care that they provided. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to Project Purple P.O. Box 884 Seymour, CT 06483 or at www.projectpurple.org
