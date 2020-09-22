1/1
Dwight A. Dodge
Dwight A. Dodge, 71, was carried home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. His final days were spent with his beloved significant other, Elizabeth "Liz" Nawrocki, by his side. Born August 31, 1949, the son of the late Daniel and Helen Dodge of Meriden, CT, he was both a graduate of Maloney High School and alumnus of Middlesex Community College. His passions were not often ignited behind a desk, but rather from the beauty of the outdoors or anywhere he could create music, carpentry, or grow a garden. Dwight was a man who thrived on structure and predictability yet held a deep fondness for adventure. He often philosophized the meaning of life, instilled a hunger for knowledge in his children, and believed there lay a deep spiritual meaning behind everyday experiences.

In his earlier years Dwight dedicated a great deal of time to playing the guitar, keyboard, and drums with his close friends and teaching his son to play baseball. He enjoyed the beach (so long as he got there before the sun did) and taking his children to the local pond to see the wildlife or throw a frisbee around. In his later years, his favorite past time was watching the birds from his front porch, enjoying the company of his significant other, and visits from his grandchildren.

Dwight is survived by his beloved Elizabeth, brother George Dodge (BeBe), daughters, Melody Dodge, Abby Vasquez (Jeffrey), Dana Dodge, Amanda Beckett (David), and Alicia Lissie; son, Patrick Dodge; six grandchildren, Olivia, Alexandria, Kingston, Christian, Roman, and Giovanni, and many nieces and nephews. Dwight was predeceased by his sister Doreen and brothers Daniel and Homer.

His family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9 - 10:00 am at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers his family requests you support your local cultural and arts community. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.





Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
Dear George and family so sorry for your loss may he rest in peace. May god be with you all in your time of sorro.
Helen L Fretz
Friend
