E. Joyce Hosmer, 86, of Wallingford, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Curtis Home. She was born in Waynesboro, MS, October 17, 1932, a daughter of the late Harbey and Ruby Waller. She was employed in the accounting department of U.S. Repeating Arms and later at Verna Developers. Joyce volunteered at the Wallingford Senior Center and was a member of the center's Walking Club. She traveled the world visiting Asia, the Western Mediterranean and Europe. She also enjoyed cheering on the Boston Red Sox, N.E. Patriots and the UConn Huskies. She is survived by her companion, Richard R. Zahaba, Sr. and his family; her sister Hazel Holmes; and many nieces and nephews. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, Monday, April 1, from 9 to 10 a.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019