Earl B. Slater, Jr., 95, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain campus after a brief illness. Born in Meriden on May 5, 1925 to the late Earl B. Slater, Sr. and Mary Donovan, Earl was a lifelong resident of Meriden. He attended Meriden schools and Fordham University and graduated from UConn in 1957 with a bachelor's degree and later received a master's degree from Fairfield University. Earl was a teacher in the Meriden School System for many years retiring in 1982. Earl was a parishioner of St. Rose Church and a member of the Meriden Federation of Teachers. He was an opera lover. The family would like to thank the staff at The Village at Kensington Place for their devoted and compassionate care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center St., Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be private. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com
