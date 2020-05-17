Edgar Ray Gillis died on May 2, 2020, at the age of 77, at Advent Hospital in Palm Coast, Florida. He was born on May 23, 1942 to Edgar Ray Gillis and Pauline Bell Gillis.Ray spent most of his working life at AGC, Inc., in Meriden, CT. He was very proud of the work he did there manufacturing parts for the aerospace industry. Ray was a mechanic who especially loved to work on his classic British motorcycles and cars. He was an avid collector of firearms and loved to show off his collection and tell the stories behind them. Ray was a strong quiet man though he did enjoy telling entertaining tales of his youth and his adventures.Ray is predeceased by his brother, Joe Gillis and his sisters, Penny Buzzell and Judy Gardner and his grandson, Bryan Richard. Ray is survived by his brother, Bob Gillis, his daughters, Shari Gillis Seebauer and Polly Gillis Beaudry, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.