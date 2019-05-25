Edgar W. Burdick, Jr., 93, passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was the husband of Delmar Huckins Burdick. Edgar was born on March 2, 1926. He attended Meriden High School and the Meriden State Trade School. He was employed as a tool and diemaker at New Departure for 54 years. He was a WWII Navy Veteran serving in the pacific theater and was also a veteran of the Korean War.



Ed spent his life working and providing for his family. He took pride in the successes of his children and was always there to help out. He was well known for coaching springboard diving at state colleges, local high schools, and YMCA's. He liked playing the lottery and he loved his cookies, ice cream, and sweets.



Ed is survived by his wife of 66 years, Delmar Burdick, and his three children; Robert Burdick and wife Ella of Meriden, Nancy Liggett and husband Chris of Berryville, VA and Susan Killian of Meriden. He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren; Jennifer, Heather, Shannon, Bobby, and Brandon Burdick of Meriden, Christopher Liggett and wife Stephanie of Sanford, NC, Connor Liggett of Berryville, VA, Cassie Kilian of Meriden, Zachary and wife Hilary Delisle of Hinesburg, VT, Qusanna and Xarianna Perez of Meriden, as well as two great-grandchildren, Meredith and Carter Liggett of Sanford, NC.



The family would like to thank a very special friend, Beverly Morse, for all her kindness, support, and for stepping in and assisting with the end of life care so Ed's wishes were honored. A private ceremony will be held at the family's discretion. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from May 25 to May 24, 2019