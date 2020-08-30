1/1
Edith M. Jones
5/7/1927 - 8/22/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith M. (Presnell) Jones, 93, of Meriden, formerly of Newtown, CT died Saturday, August 22, 2020 peacefully at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Angus G. Jones.

She was born in Johnson City, TN, May 7, 1927 a daughter of the late Sam and Florence (Stines) Presnell. She is predeceased by her fourteen siblings.

A resident of CT since 1954, she retired from Hubbell, Inc. after thirty-five years.

"Nana" loved by all who knew her was known for her humility, faithfulness, work ethic, sense of humor and Southern breakfasts. She enjoyed the fellowship of the Franciscan Collaborative Care Group.

She is survived by her children Faye J. Heisler M.D. of Meriden, and Samuel Jones (Karen) of Richmond Hills, GA; her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, Stuart Heisler of FL, Andrew and Elizabeth Heisler of Cheshire, Courtney Temple (Dustin), Caleb and Chase of NC, Hillary Jones, Michael of NC and Douglas Jones of NC; best friend Betty Presnell of Newtown and several nieces and nephews.

The family is appreciative of the loving attentiveness of her aide, Dinah Anderson, and the professional care of Franciscan Hospice.

In following her wishes a graveside ceremony will be held in Bristol, TN at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home of CT and the Weaver Funeral Home of Bristol, TN.

www.wallingfordfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved