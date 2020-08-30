Edith M. (Presnell) Jones, 93, of Meriden, formerly of Newtown, CT died Saturday, August 22, 2020 peacefully at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Angus G. Jones.She was born in Johnson City, TN, May 7, 1927 a daughter of the late Sam and Florence (Stines) Presnell. She is predeceased by her fourteen siblings.A resident of CT since 1954, she retired from Hubbell, Inc. after thirty-five years."Nana" loved by all who knew her was known for her humility, faithfulness, work ethic, sense of humor and Southern breakfasts. She enjoyed the fellowship of the Franciscan Collaborative Care Group.She is survived by her children Faye J. Heisler M.D. of Meriden, and Samuel Jones (Karen) of Richmond Hills, GA; her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, Stuart Heisler of FL, Andrew and Elizabeth Heisler of Cheshire, Courtney Temple (Dustin), Caleb and Chase of NC, Hillary Jones, Michael of NC and Douglas Jones of NC; best friend Betty Presnell of Newtown and several nieces and nephews.The family is appreciative of the loving attentiveness of her aide, Dinah Anderson, and the professional care of Franciscan Hospice.In following her wishes a graveside ceremony will be held in Bristol, TN at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home of CT and the Weaver Funeral Home of Bristol, TN.