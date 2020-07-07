Edmund F. Kapuscinski, 95, beloved husband of the late Josephine (Slavich) Kapuscinski, passed away on Sunday July 5, 2020 at MidState Medical Center.
Born on June 21, 1925, he was the son of the late Ignacy and Stefania (Przbylowicz) Kapuscinski. A lifelong resident of Meriden, Edmund attended local schools and was a devoted parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church where he served as an usher. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII and participated in the invasion force which landed on Normandy Beach on 'D-Day'. Edmund worked as an inspector for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft from where he retired. He was a member of the PLAV, the St. Stanislaus Holy Name Society and Sunshine Club. Edmund enjoyed golfing and tending to his yard. Most important to him was spending time with his family.
Mr. Kapuscinski is survived by his children: David Kapuscinski (Kathleen) of Maryland, Carol King of Southington; three cherished grandchildren: Rebecca Graven (Pete), Kelly O'Donnell (Kevin), Kevin Kapuscinski (Lovelyn); ten cherished great grandchildren: Owen Graven, Avery Graven, Aidan O'Donnell, Audrey O'Donnell, Adelaide O'Donnell, Alec O'Donnell, Kirsten Kapuscinski, Kaitlyn Kapuscinski, Kelsey Kapuscinski, Kimberly Kapuscinski and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, three sisters and his grandson, Evan King.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 8th at 11:30 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, CT 06450. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edmund Kapuscinski may be made to St. Faustina Parish, 82 Akron St., Meriden, CT 06450.