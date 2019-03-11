Edmund P. Kubeck, 94, loving husband of Henrietta Bogacz Kubeck passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born in Wallingford, Conn. on Jan. 18, 1925, he was the son of the late Thomas and Frances Okolotowicz Kubeck. Ed resided in Meriden most of his life and attended Wallingford schools. Mr. Kubeck was employed by Preisner Silver Co. and Valeria Albarello for many years prior to his retirement. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. Ed was an avid golfer, enjoyed his walks and trips to the casino, and enjoyed the beach at the Westbrook Elks.



Besides his wife, Henrietta, happily married for 69 years, he his survived by his three daughters, Diane Kubeck, Marie (Peter) Hoydilla, and Carol Dumouchel; his son, Thomas (Michele) Kubeck of Lexington, Ky.; six grandchildren, Alexis Logsdon, Sean, Daniel, and TJ Kubeck, and Tyler and Kyle Dumouchel; and four great-grandchildren, Emma, Madeline, Ryan, and Graham. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his very caring neighbors, Nic, Sandie, and Mac. Ed was predeceased by his son-in-law, Louis Dumouchel; two sisters; and six brothers.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial to be held on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meride,n on Thursday, March 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to the , 38 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854; or to CT Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave. # 1, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.