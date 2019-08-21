|
Edna T. Breindel, 91, of Wallingford, loving wife of Henry Breindel, passed away August 19, 2019 at Regency House in Wallingford with family by her side.
She was born in St. Marys, Pennsylvania on October 6, 1927, a daughter of the late William and Marcella (Nagley) Herbstritt.
Edna served as a Cub Scout leader for eight years and was a Religious Ed teacher at Our Lady of Fatima Church for many years. She also volunteered for school libraries and flu clinics at the Wallingford VNA. Edna made her family a priority and spent many years traveling around the country and overseas to see them. She let her family know that she loved them by always attending important events in their lives and by always saying "God Bless and keep you."
The family would like to thank the staff at Regency House for the care and compassion they gave Edna and her family during her stay there.
In addition to her husband, Henry, she is survived by two daughters, Judith Pulaski and her husband, Don and Joanne Irish and her husband, Mark; five sons, James Breindel and his wife, Christina, Jordan Breindel and his wife, Debra, Jeffrey Breindel and his wife, Cheryl, John Breindel, and Joseph Breindel and his wife Ann; her sister, Jane Wolfel; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and extended family, Pete and Cindy Reed and Bill and Diane Jens. She was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Imhof.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, August 24, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wallingford. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Wallingford, CT 06492 or to Franciscan Ever There Care, 273 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019