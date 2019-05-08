The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Edson Lopes
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Good News Christian Church
46 John Street
Wallingford, CT
On Sunday, May 5th 2019, Edson Lopes, beloved son, brother and uncle passed away at age 37.

Edson was born on January 16, 1982, in Meriden, CT, to Jose and Elizabeth Lopes.

Edson was a movie aficionado and excellent movie critic. He was a lover of music, comedy and could make anybody laugh. Those close to him, know he had a passion for writing rhymes and poetry. Though gone too soon, there comes a time for all of us when we must say goodbye. He fought hard but his body was tired, and he was ready to reunite with his dear "Pai" and friend & savior Jesus Christ. Edson is survived by his mother Elizabeth Lopes, whom he adored, his loving brother John Lopes and sister-in-law, Diani and nephews Jaden, Samson, and niece Mikaela.

Relatives and friends are welcomed to attend Edson's Memorial service on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 7 p.m. in the Good News Christian Church, 46 John Street, Wallingford. Interment will be private in Center Street Cemetery in Wallingford. Should friends desire, donations can be made to Edson's family care of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford, CT. 06492 For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on May 8, 2019
