The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Eduardo Medina
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Life Church
350 High Hill Road
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Church
350 High Hill Road
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eduardo Medina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eduardo Medina Jr.


1993 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eduardo Medina Jr. Obituary
Eduardo Medina Jr., 25, of Meriden, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Meriden on May 8, 1993, son of Eduardo Medina and Magda Esquilin of Meriden.

He was working as a medical implant polisher and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

In addition to his mother, Magda, and his father, Eduardo, he is survived by his sister, Stephanie Medina, of Meriden; his brother, Joshua Medina, of Meriden; his paternal grandmother, Margarita Colon; his maternal grandmother, Concepcion Valazquez; and maternal grandfather, Fransisco Sanchez.

His family will receive relatives and friends at New Life Church, 350 High Hill Road, Wallingford, on Tuesday, March 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at New Life Church. Interment will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences, please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now