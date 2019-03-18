Eduardo Medina Jr., 25, of Meriden, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home.



He was born in Meriden on May 8, 1993, son of Eduardo Medina and Magda Esquilin of Meriden.



He was working as a medical implant polisher and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.



In addition to his mother, Magda, and his father, Eduardo, he is survived by his sister, Stephanie Medina, of Meriden; his brother, Joshua Medina, of Meriden; his paternal grandmother, Margarita Colon; his maternal grandmother, Concepcion Valazquez; and maternal grandfather, Fransisco Sanchez.



His family will receive relatives and friends at New Life Church, 350 High Hill Road, Wallingford, on Tuesday, March 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at New Life Church. Interment will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences, please visit www.wallingfordfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 18, 2019