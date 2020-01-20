|
|
Edward A. Senger, 83, of South Meriden, died on January 17, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of Yvonne (Michaud) Senger, born February 23, 1936 in Meriden to the late Alex and Helen (Trybulski) Senger. Edward resided in Meriden his entire life.
He graduated from H.C. Wilcox Technical High School as a tool and die maker. He was employed by International Silver for 37 years and then with Hobson and Motzer until his retirement. Ed was a parishioner of Holy Angels Church.
Besides his caring wife, he is survived by his loving daughter Charlene and her husband David Puska of Meriden, whom he loved like a son. He was predeceased by a brother, Charles Senger of North Haven. He also leaves behind his golden retriever buddy, Gunnar.
He loved doing home and yard projects. Ed enjoyed spending time in the woods of Vermont, boating, snowmobiling, cross country skiing and working on projects in the barn.
Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, 110 Chapin Rd., Hudson, MA 01749. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450 is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020