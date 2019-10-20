|
|
Edward A. "Smitty" Smith, 81, of Meriden passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Ed was born Jan. 23, 1938 in Forty Fort, Pa. to the late Miller and Ruth James Smith.
He is survived by his partner of 48 years, Gloria J. Balogh. In addition to Gloria, he is survived by his sons, Edward A. Smith II (Tracy), Thomas M. Smith, and Scott A. Smith, all of California; grandsons, Sean, Matthew, and Ryan; sister, Ruth Edwards (Bill), of Bethany; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother, Charles Smith (Selina); and sister, Jean Barnes (Charles).
Smitty served with honor in the U.S. Navy aboard the naval ship USS Daly from 1956 to 1957. He formerly worked at Stanley Judd Company in Wallingford, Naugatuck Glass Company and Litchfield Packaging. He also operated Midstate Industries, a business he owned. Ed will be especially missed by his niece, Valerie Geremia (Rob Backhaus), of East Haven, his great-niece, Eve Backhaus, and their fur-babies, Boo Boo Kitty and Tessa the Italian Greyhound.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. in the Hubbard Chapel at Walnut Grove Cemetery, 817 Old Colony Road, Meriden. Interment with military honors will follow in the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences, please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 20, 2019