Edward B. Shemkovitz
Edward B. Shemkovitz, born in Meriden, CT on July 21, 1930 to the late Edward and Aurelia Shemkovitz, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020. He was the husband of Etoile M. Shemkovitz who he lost four years ago. He had a good life. Eddie was in the Navy when he met Etoile and they began their life together. He worked most of his life at Pratt & Whitney and retired as a foreman. Eddie loved his wife and his three children, Elizabeth Grossman, Naomi Ciarcia and her husband Sebastian, and Saul Shemkovitz and his wife Anne. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeremey Grossman, Seth Cook, Rachel Haraguni, Stephen Scammon, Noah Scammon, Jacob Shemkovitz and Ilana Shemkovitz. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Abigail Grossman, Eloise Shemkovitz and Nathan Shemkovitz.

He loved fishing, working on his yard, garden and house with Etoile, and having parties for all occasions with family and friends. He liked winning at the dice game hot rocks. He loved traveling to Canada, Israel and France to visit extended family and friends who he held dear to his heart.

A private graveside service will be held because of safety concerns during Covid 19. The funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com





Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
