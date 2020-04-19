The Record-Journal Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Edward D. Forster


1930 - 2020
Edward D. Forster Obituary
Edward D. Forster, 89, husband of the late Betty Peterson Forster, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at Miller Memorial Community after a brief illness.

Born in Meriden on May 12, 1930, he was the son of the late Harry and Julia (Gula) Forster. Ed was a lifelong Meriden resident and graduated from Meriden High School.

Mr. Forster retired from Yankee Gas Company after many years of service and was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the U. S. Army. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church and a member of the V. F.W. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his son, Scott Forster of Wallingford, a sister Joan Gosselin, a brother Ron Forster and his wife Josie and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his younger brother, David Forster.

A graveside service at Sacred Heart Cemetery will be private. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to a . Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
