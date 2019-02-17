Edward Henry LaFrance Jr., 72, husband of Linda LaFrance, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Born in Waterbury on Aug. 16, 1946, he was the son of the late Edward Henry and Clarice LaFrance Sr. He had resided in Meriden for over 40 years. Ed was employed by Connecticut Light and Power where he had various positions for 32 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam era, having served with the United States Marine Corps. He was a parishioner of St. Bridget of Sweden Church in Cheshire. Ed was an avid fan of UCONN Women's basketball. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Meriden. He loved traveling, tag sales and talking with people. He was a CPR instructor and took great pride in teaching people to save lives. Nothing brought Ed greater joy than his family.



Besides his loving wife of 43 years, he is survived by his children, Edward Henry LaFrance III and his wife, Heather, Susan Long and her husband, Gregg, and Deborah Wechsler, of California; his grandchildren, Edward IV, Connor, and Alexis LaFrance, Jacob and Julianna Long, and Michael, Cori, and Austin Wechsler; his great-grandchildren, Lana Ann and Michael Wechsler IV; his siblings, Michele Ulinksas, Claire Fox, John LaFrance, Shirley Tarbunas, and Mary Olson; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Veronica Gostyla.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget of Sweden Church, 175 Main St., Cheshire, Conn. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial with military honors will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, Conn. on Monday, Feb. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019