Edward J. Lukasik, Jr., (Chip), 62, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. Chip lost his courageous battle with cancer surrounded by friends and family.
Born in Southington, July 16, 1957, he was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward (Swede) J. Lukasik (Beryl). He served four years in he U.S. Navy. Chip resided in Meriden most of his life, working side by side with his father for their family business Swede Painting. After his father passed away he moved to Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe and South Carolina with his dog, Zeke.
He is survived b his daughter, Amy Lukasik; grandsons, Tyshawn, Daimion and William Bacckus; also two sisters, Mary (Leon) Cushman and Connie Bridges; her brother, Francis (Mary) Peters; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Leo Carl Peters.
The family would like to thank the staff at MidState Pavillion B, for their wonderful care, especially Nurses Jenn and Jayme.
A graveside service will take place Friday, March 6, at 12 p.m. at the Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020