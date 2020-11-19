Edward John Christensen, Jr., 53, of Watertown, formerly of Southington, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13th, 2020 at Waterbury Hospital.
He was born on Aug. 11th, 1967 in Southington. The son of the late Edward J. Christensen, Sr. and Maryann (Patla) Docar. Ed was known for his talent in cooking.
He was an avid fisherman, loved model cars, dirt bikes, and shoes; but, most of all he loved his son, and friends.
He is survived by a son Seth Edward Christensen of Griswold, his brother Matthew Docar, and his former wife & friend Vicki Thibodeau.
Funeral services will be on Monday, Nov. 23rd at 11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Calling hours will be on Monday morning from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
