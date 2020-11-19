1/1
Edward John Christensen Jr.
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward John Christensen, Jr., 53, of Watertown, formerly of Southington, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13th, 2020 at Waterbury Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 11th, 1967 in Southington. The son of the late Edward J. Christensen, Sr. and Maryann (Patla) Docar. Ed was known for his talent in cooking.

He was an avid fisherman, loved model cars, dirt bikes, and shoes; but, most of all he loved his son, and friends.

He is survived by a son Seth Edward Christensen of Griswold, his brother Matthew Docar, and his former wife & friend Vicki Thibodeau.

Funeral services will be on Monday, Nov. 23rd at 11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Calling hours will be on Monday morning from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dellavecchia Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved