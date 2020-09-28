1/1
Edward Joseph
1928 - 2020
Edward Joseph, 92, loving husband of 70 years to Josephine (Debalsi) Joseph, passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Apple Rehab-Coccomo in Meriden.

Mr. Joseph was born on May 7, 1928 in New Bedford, MA to the late Antone and Constance (Martin) Joseph. He moved to Meriden in 1957 after taking a job at Pratt & Whitney. He worked there for over 30 years and served as the President of the employee union. Edward served in the U.S. Navy from 1946-1948. Mr. Joseph was also a member of the Meriden Shriners, Meriden Masonic Temple and he enjoyed playing golf in his spare time.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons; Dennis Joseph and Edward Joseph and his wife Julissa; six grandchildren. Lucas T., Thomas C. and Sidney D. Joseph, Melissa Balderas and her husband Robert, Brittaney Joseph, and Edward Joseph Jr. and two great grandchildren, Richard Edward Olaez and Jeffrey Joseph Balderas. Mr. Joseph was predeceased by his five sisters and four brothers.

Friends and relatives may visit from 4 to 7 pm on Monday, September 28th (TODAY) at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. A funeral service will follow at 7pm. Burial with military honors will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be mailed to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St. Springfield, MA 01104. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.





Published in The Record-Journal on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Son
SEP
28
Funeral service
07:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Son
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
