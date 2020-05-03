Edward L. Lapinski, 92, passed away on Friday April 24, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. He was the husband and best friend of Kathleen (Pociadlo) Lapinski, his loving wife of 69 years.
Born on October 11, 1927 in New Britain, he was the son of the late Alexander and Pauline (Balazy) Lapinski. Edward was a graduate of the University of Hartford. He proudly served in the United States Army during WWII. Edward was an Accountant and was employed as Comptroller for the town of Rockland, MA, from where he retired. He was a longtime parishioner of Mary Our Queen in Plantsville. Edward was a member of the American Legion and a 4th degree Knight of Columbus at Isabella Council 15. He was an avid NY Yankee fan, enjoyed golfing and travelling with his wife Kathleen. Every weekend the couple and their friends would travel throughout the US and abroad.
Mr. Lapinski is survived by his brother-in-law Frank Pociadlo and his wife Diane of Meriden; sister-in-law Rose Lapinski of Portland and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers: Nick Lapinski and Tom Lapinski.
His funeral is private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edward Lapinski may be made to Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St, Plantsville, CT 06479.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.