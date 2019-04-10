The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rand-Wilson Funeral Home
11 1/2 School Street
Hanover, NH 03755
(603) 643-2552
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward L. Smith Obituary
Edward L. Smith, 84, of Ascutney, VT, died April 4, after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Meriden, CT, the son of Edward G. Smith and Madeleine LeFort Smith. He served 4 years in the US Navy and worked as a tool and die designer at Winchester Electronics until his retirement in 1996 when he moved to Vermont. Ed was a true outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, ski and golf. He was also a member of the American Legion.

Ed leaves behind his wife Roxanne Smith of Ascutney, VT, his children Edward Smith, Jr., of Clinton, Margaret Leighton of Wallingford, Terry Smith of Cornish, NH, and Paul Smith of Plainfield, NH, four grandchildren William McCeig, Austin Easi, Kelsey Leighton and Megan Leighton, two step grandchildren and two great grandchildren, Roxanne's daughters and their families, his sisters Barbara Dalton and Carole Schaedler of Wallingford and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at Rand Wilson Funeral Home in Hanover, NH.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now