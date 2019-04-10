Edward L. Smith, 84, of Ascutney, VT, died April 4, after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Meriden, CT, the son of Edward G. Smith and Madeleine LeFort Smith. He served 4 years in the US Navy and worked as a tool and die designer at Winchester Electronics until his retirement in 1996 when he moved to Vermont. Ed was a true outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, ski and golf. He was also a member of the American Legion.



Ed leaves behind his wife Roxanne Smith of Ascutney, VT, his children Edward Smith, Jr., of Clinton, Margaret Leighton of Wallingford, Terry Smith of Cornish, NH, and Paul Smith of Plainfield, NH, four grandchildren William McCeig, Austin Easi, Kelsey Leighton and Megan Leighton, two step grandchildren and two great grandchildren, Roxanne's daughters and their families, his sisters Barbara Dalton and Carole Schaedler of Wallingford and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at Rand Wilson Funeral Home in Hanover, NH. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019