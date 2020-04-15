|
Edward Peter Curylo, 93, of Southington, passed away peacefully at home on April 13, 2020. He was born in Meriden on February 21, 1927 to the late Joseph & Bernice (Fonfara) Curylo. He was the loving husband of the late Joan (Jaworski) Curylo, whom he was married to for 66 years.
Edward was a Navy veteran and served his country proudly during World War II. After his service, he worked as a machinist at Pratt & Whitney for 33 years before retiring. He was a gun enthusiast and once belonged to Bell City Gun Club and Metacomet Gun Club.
He is survived by his son Daniel D. Curylo and wife Robin of Bristol, CT; his daughter Gloria J. Menard and husband Arthur of Vermont; his 3 grandchildren Linda, Michael, and Colleen; and great-grandchildren Zoe, Wyatt, Oscar and Edith. In addition to his wife, he is predeceased by his son Edward A. Curylo.
Funeral services are private. DellaVecchia Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020