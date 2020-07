Edward "Lefty" R. Clements, 94, of Southington, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was the loving husband of Alyce (Wagner) Clements for 53 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to Bread for Life, 31 Vermont Ave, Southington, CT 06489. A graveside service at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington, will be held at a date later on this summer. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com