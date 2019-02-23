The Record-Journal Obituaries
Edward Swistak
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Edward Swistak, 79, of Meriden, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at MidState Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Chmura) Swistak.

He was born in Poland, September 5, 1939, a son of the late Walter and Elizabeth (Salomon) Swistak. Edward retired from the Meriden Board of Education after 32 years and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church.

In addition to his wife Donna, he is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Christine and Stephen Lawrence, and Debra and Stephen Mandeville; his grandchildren, Stephen Lawrence Jr. and his wife Sara, Stephen Madeville Jr. and his wife Rachael, Austin Lawrence and Tera Lawrence; his great grandchildren, Brayden and Connor Lawrence, and Hudson Mandeville; his brothers, John Swistak and his wife Nancy, and Walter Swistak; his sister, Helen Lamothe; his sisters-in-law, Irene Marzio and Julia Swistak; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Benny Swistak; and his nephew, John Swistak Jr.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, Sunday, February 24, from 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday at 9 am from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
