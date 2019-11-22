The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Edward Baran
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Baran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward V. Baran Jr.


11/28/1939 - 11/19/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward V. Baran Jr. Obituary
Edward V. Baran, Jr., 79, of Wallingford, husband of Vivian Baran, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Edward was born in New Haven, November 28, 1939, a son of the late Edward V. Baran Sr. and Julia (Klosiecki) Baran. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and served overseas in Korea. Edward was employed by United Illuminating for 37 years until his retirement.

In addition to Vivian, he is survived by his children Jeffrey (Kelly) Baran of Hamden Christopher (Kelli Jackson) Baran of Monaca, PA., Denise (David) Richardson of Meriden, Michelle(David) Ordway of Wallingford, Suzanne(Jamie) Flockhart of N. Carolina; his grandchildren Joseph and William Baran, David and Martin Ordway, Megan and Timothy Flockhart and Ashley Richardson; his siblings Elaine (David) Mazzei of Waterbury, Paul (Paula) Baran of Branford and Rita (Thomas) Dunn of North Haven; many nieces and nephews.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 9 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Edward may be sent to the , 538 Preston Ave., P.O. Box 1004, Meriden, CT. 06450. For online condolences or directions visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -