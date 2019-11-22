|
|
Edward V. Baran, Jr., 79, of Wallingford, husband of Vivian Baran, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Edward was born in New Haven, November 28, 1939, a son of the late Edward V. Baran Sr. and Julia (Klosiecki) Baran. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and served overseas in Korea. Edward was employed by United Illuminating for 37 years until his retirement.
In addition to Vivian, he is survived by his children Jeffrey (Kelly) Baran of Hamden Christopher (Kelli Jackson) Baran of Monaca, PA., Denise (David) Richardson of Meriden, Michelle(David) Ordway of Wallingford, Suzanne(Jamie) Flockhart of N. Carolina; his grandchildren Joseph and William Baran, David and Martin Ordway, Megan and Timothy Flockhart and Ashley Richardson; his siblings Elaine (David) Mazzei of Waterbury, Paul (Paula) Baran of Branford and Rita (Thomas) Dunn of North Haven; many nieces and nephews.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 9 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Edward may be sent to the , 538 Preston Ave., P.O. Box 1004, Meriden, CT. 06450. For online condolences or directions visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019