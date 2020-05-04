Eileen J. Wells
1928 - 2020
Eileen J. Wells of Southington, CT and St. Johnsbury, VT passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 due to natural causes and surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 21, 1928 in Meriden, CT, Eileen was the youngest daughter of Angelina Benedetto and Frederick M. Faeth. Married to and predeceased by Bert G. Dorr and Gary J. Wells, she leaves behind her four children: George W. Dorr, Mary Jean Jones, Christine R. Alberti, and John N. Wells along with several grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was a member of the Meriden Turner Society. Her love for music and dancing was surpassed only by her love for her family. Eileen treasured animals and the outdoors. She owned several horses and many dogs including the breeding of Basset Hounds. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and quilting. Eileen was a member of Mary Our Queen Church and Mountain Grove Swim Club. She was a lifelong friend to many, a wonderful mother and grandmother. She had a kind and giving nature and was a hard worker. She left her family with many wonderful memories.

Burial services will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com



Published in The Record-Journal on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
To all my cousins, your mom was very special to me and I have many special memories of her. One of my favorites is sitting the garden with her and shaker of salt and eating fresh tomatoes off the vine! And sitting at the kitchen table on Savage Street coloring paper napkins! It is an especially difficult time to lose your mother and I send hugs to you all.
Susan Crandall
Family
