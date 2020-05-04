Eileen J. Wells of Southington, CT and St. Johnsbury, VT passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 due to natural causes and surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 21, 1928 in Meriden, CT, Eileen was the youngest daughter of Angelina Benedetto and Frederick M. Faeth. Married to and predeceased by Bert G. Dorr and Gary J. Wells, she leaves behind her four children: George W. Dorr, Mary Jean Jones, Christine R. Alberti, and John N. Wells along with several grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was a member of the Meriden Turner Society. Her love for music and dancing was surpassed only by her love for her family. Eileen treasured animals and the outdoors. She owned several horses and many dogs including the breeding of Basset Hounds. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and quilting. Eileen was a member of Mary Our Queen Church and Mountain Grove Swim Club. She was a lifelong friend to many, a wonderful mother and grandmother. She had a kind and giving nature and was a hard worker. She left her family with many wonderful memories.
Burial services will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Burial services will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 4, 2020.