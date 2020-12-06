Eileen M. McMahon, 80, of Wallingford, loving mother of Kerry (McMahon) Hatch and Katie (McMahon) Wattenmaker, passed away peacefully on December 3, surrounded by the love of her family.
Eileen was born in New Haven on June 25, 1940, to Gerald Harrington and Anne (Stanlaski) Harrington. She spoke with great fondness of her childhood on South Whittlesey Avenue, where she made lifelong friends.
From a tender young age, Eileen knew she wanted to be a nurse. The "Cherry Ames, Nurse" books guided her ambition and she spent hours ministering tender care to her "sick" dolls.
Eileen went on to graduate from Columbia School of Nursing and began her career as a Registered Nurse at the Wallingford Visiting Nurse Association. From there she worked at the Wallingford Senior Center, becoming a lifelong board member of the Wallingford Committee on Aging. She also served on the original board of the Wallingford Emergency Shelter and provided loving nursing care to its residents. The pinnacle of Eileen's career was her time at Masonicare, where she began as a Recreational Therapist at the Healthcare Center and then moved "up the hill" to become the first Wellness Nurse at Ashlar Village when it opened its doors in 1985. Through her example, a culture of deep compassion, dignity, comfort, and lighthearted joy was forged and exists to this day.
In retirement, Eileen continued her life of service by becoming a beloved member of the Wallingford Garden Club and volunteering as a member of the Wallingford Public Library outreach team. Eileen welcomed each new day in quiet reflection, reciting morning prayers, her heart filled with gratitude for the abundant blessings in her life. It was the simple pleasures that held the most meaning for her... her flower garden, visiting with dear friends, and the unbridled delight of spending time with her three grandchildren.
Eileen's greatest gift in life was her natural ability to connect with people, celebrating their joys and providing comforting nurture in times of uncertainty and sorrow. How blessed we are to have been touched by her radiant light. She is woven into the very fabric of our lives and her love will live on through each of us.
In addition to her two daughters, Eileen is survived by her three grandchildren, Emily Hatch, Eli Wattenmaker, and Isaac Wattenmaker; her son-in-law, Ben Wattenmaker; her brother Timothy Harrington and his wife Pauline; and her two nieces, Kathy Harrington and Terry (Harrington) Steele.
A graveside service will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required). You can view the service livestream by going to her web-page at www.wallingfordfh.com
on Friday. A memorial mass at Most Holy Trinity Church, Wallingford, will take place once it's safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, Eileen's family invites you to make a donation to The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext, Wallingford.