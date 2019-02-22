On February 16, 2019, Eileen Rita Clough (Sullivan), formerly of Lanesboro, Pennsylvania and New Paltz, New York, passed away peacefully at home in Middlefield, CT. Eileen was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and sister.



Eileen graduated from St. Simon Stock High School in the Bronx, NY. She was an active volunteer in hospitals, youth groups, the arts community, and diverse religious organizations. She enjoyed wonderful adventures including riding a camel in Egypt and visiting Ireland, her ancestral nationality.



Eileen is is survived by five children, Lynn, Raymond, Ruthann, Barbara, and Edward, and will see her eldest son, Kevin D. Clough, who passed away in 1996, in heaven. In addition, she leaves behind two sisters, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of her life will be held at Middlefield Federated Methodist Church in Middlefield, Connecticut on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00PM.