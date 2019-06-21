Elaine (Maronde) Gehrke, 86, passed away on June 18, 2019 at Cobalt Healthcare & Rehab. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence Gehrke. Elaine was born at home in Meriden on Christmas morning, 1932, daughter of Ruth (Bauchmann) and Arthur Maronde. She attended Meriden Schools and later trained for nursing at Hartford Hospital becoming an LPN. She worked in convalescent homes and in Dr. Wallace's office for 30 years. Elaine enjoyed oil painting and quilting.



Elaine is survived by her daughter Laurel Strielkauskas and her husband Thomas; grandchildren Stacy and Abby Strielkauskas; and son Jeffrey Gehrke.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Elaine's family on Sunday, June 23rd from 12:00 to 2:00PM at Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. A prayer service will be conducted at 1:30PM. Burial will be private. Memorial donations can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 164 Hanover St., Meriden, CT 06451 or to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. Published in The Record-Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019