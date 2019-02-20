Elaine M. Butterfield, 83, beloved wife of the late Burton M. Butterfield, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Miller Memorial Community.



Born on September 2, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. Mule, Sr. and Rose L. (DeMaria) Mule. A lifelong resident of Meriden, Elaine attended local schools and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister and a devoted volunteer at the Rectory. Elaine worked as a clerk for Caldor from where she retired. She was a member of the Sunshine Club and the Meriden Council of Catholic Women. A loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend, Elaine will be greatly missed.



Mrs. Butterfield is survived by her son David Butterfield and his wife Joanne of Charlotte, NC, three daughters: Dianne Daley and her husband Kerry of Meriden, Lisa Butterfield of Rocky Hill, Paula Barton and her husband Keith of Amston; a brother Vincent Mule and his wife Donna; five grandchildren: Aimee Rose Butterfield, Brian Daley and his wife Gianna, Jonnathan Daley and his wife Kim, Jena Barton, Steven Barton; three great grandchildren: Ashlyn Daley, Tenley Daley, Torin Daley and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her three brothers: Joseph Mule, Sr., Robert Mule,Sr., Raymond Mule and her sister Katherine Kordys.



Her funeral will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday evening, February 22nd from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019