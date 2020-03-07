|
Eleanor Dorothy Carter died March 5, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on January 12, 1927, the youngest child of the late William and Kathryn (Ryan) O'Brien. Dorothy was raised in Thomaston, CT and graduated as valedictorian from Thomaston High School. She attended the University of Connecticut, graduating with a teaching degree. It was at college where she met her husband, Lawrence William Carter (Larry) of Meriden, who predeceased her in 1990.
Dorothy, or "Chic" as some called her, lived most of her life in Meriden where she raised her family, furthered her education and taught third grade at Hanover School. She was a parishioner and supporter of St. Joseph's Church. Dorothy was a generous, likeable and fun-loving person, making friends easily at every phase of her life. A favorite gathering place was the family beach house in Westbrook, CT where she and Larry spent many enjoyable summers surrounded by family and friends.
Dorothy was predeceased by 5 brothers and 2 sisters: William (Scoop), Mary (Ag), James (Bub), Edward (Ed), Paul (Peck), Catherine (Sis) and Raymond (Tony).
Her survivors include her children: Cynthia, Paul and his wife Pam, Steven and his wife Robin, and Daniel and his wife Lynne. She was especially fond of her grandchildren: Patrick, Chelsea, Jeffrey, Dylan, Kaylee and Bailey. She is also survived by 2 sisters-in-law: Marion O'Brien and Sylvia Carter, as well as many nieces and nephews. Her presence will be missed by her friends, both old and new. These include Gloria Wilkinson, her college roommate with whom she spoke with daily. Also, Joanne Leahy, Peggy DiPersio and newer friends she developed at The Orchards, in Southington, over the past 2 years.
Funeral services are under the direction of John J. Ferry Funeral Home, 88 E. Main Street in Meriden. Calling hours are on Sunday, March 8th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the funeral home. The funeral will be held on Monday, March 9th at 10:00 am at Our lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph's Church, 22 Goodwill Ave. in Meriden. Those attending the Mass are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be immediately following at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT, 06450 or a Catholic . For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 7, 2020