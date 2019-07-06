The Record-Journal Obituaries
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Eleanor Helen (Glen) Kopp, 92, beloved wife of the late Edwin Kopp for 39 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Apple Rehab Coccomo.

Born on November 5, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Roman Glen and Bernice (Swiech) Glen Tencza. A lifelong resident of Meriden, Eleanor attended local schools and was a parishioner of St. Faustina Parish. She worked as an assistant manager of Operator Services for SNET from where she retired in 1983 after 38 years of service. Eleanor was a member of the SNET Retiree Association, the Meriden Senior Center, Pioneers of America, the Sunshine Club, Holy Rosary Society, the Meriden Council of Catholic Women and she was a Child of Mary.

Mrs. Kopp is survived by her loving brother Eugene Glen and his wife Eleanor of Meriden; her cherished niece Jodi Everett, great nephew Dalton Everett; two nephews: Greg and Garry Glen and several other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers: Walter, Matthew and Chester Glen and two sisters: Patricia Moquin and Jeanette Glen.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, July 8th at 9:30 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday morning July 8th from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eleanor Kopp may be made to St. Faustina Parish, 82 Akron St., Meriden, CT 06450.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 6 to July 7, 2019
