Eleanor Judith (Katz) Denenberg of Guilford, CT, formerly of Meriden, CT, died peacefully with her family by her side on March 28, 2020 at the age of 84. Born in Stratford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Louis Katz and Sadie (Jacob Katz) Kleban. Eleanor was predeceased by her loving husband of 30 years, Irwin Harold Denenberg, and is survived by her beloved children Michele (Shelly) Parisi and her husband Alessandro (Paolo) of Naples, FL (formerly of Guilford), and Leonard (Lenny) Denenberg and his wife Adrianne of Rockland, MA; her cherished grandchildren Alexander (Alex) and Dante Parisi of Wallingford, CT, and Jacob (Jake) and Katherine (Katie) Denenberg of Weymouth, MA; her loving sister Dorothy (Dotsy) Goldstein of Stratford; her loving nieces Lisa Goldstein of Norwalk, CT and Marcy Goldstein of Stratford; as well as many cousins and close friends.
Eleanor grew up in Lordship, CT and worked at Connecticut National Bank in Bridgeport, CT before starting a family and living most of her adult life in Meriden as a homemaker. When her children were grown, she worked as a volunteer at WWII Veterans Memorial Hospital for many years, served on the Commission for Persons with Disabilities for the City of Meriden and in 1998 received an Advocacy Award for Women In Leadership from the YWCA for her work on behalf of persons with disabilities. Eleanor always enjoyed vacations with her family to Cape Cod, MA and later in life with her husband to Ogunquit, ME and Aruba. She treasured time throughout her life with family and friends, celebrating holidays and milestones, and sharing great times and many laughs. Her greatest joy were her children and grandchildren, who were the light of her life.
Eleanor's family gratefully thanks The Guilford House in Guilford, CT and all of its staff for the outstanding care and friendship they provided over the last decade of her life. The love and support given to Eleanor by all her caregivers deeply touched her entire family.
Due to COVID-19 public health guidance, services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eleanor may be made to Guilford Interfaith Volunteers, 310 State Street, Unit 200, Guilford, CT 06437 or online at Givt.org/donate. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 30, 2020