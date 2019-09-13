|
Eleanor (Shibut) Kubeck, 87, beloved wife of the late Theodore J. Kubeck, Sr., passed into the Lord's eternal embrace surrounded by prayer and loved ones on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. A Meriden native, she entered this world on November 7, 1931, born to the late Mary (Shemit) and Raymond Shibut. After graduating from Meriden High School, she was employed at the Meriden Town Hall. She was also a celebrated Guidance Department secretary at Sheehan High School for many years.
Eleanor's life was filled with beauty. She enjoyed her time gardening, spending time in Maine, caring for her cats and especially encouraging those close to her. Her life was rooted in her deep faith and devotion to her close friends and family. Her loving presence in their lives will be greatly cherished and missed.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter Mary Jane Rodgers and son-in-law Andrew of New Fairfield, along with her granddaughters Elena and Andrea, and many nieces, nephews, and close friends. She was predeceased by her sons Theodore Kubeck, Jr., and Thomas Kubeck.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Monday, September 16th at 11 a.m. at SS Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 54 Park Ave, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul Orthodox Cemetery. Friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, CT, 06450 on Sunday, Sept. 15th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with the Panahida Service at 4:00 pm. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019