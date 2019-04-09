Eleanor Newton, 92, departed this life on April 7, 2019 at Regency House Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of 13 years to the late Richard Newton. Eleanor was born in New York, NY, on May 23, 1926, to the late Louis and Sadie Duka.



She had four siblings-brother Danny, and sisters Doris, Helen, and Hopey. After spending her early childhood in Brooklyn and Queens, marriage led her to 35 years in Melville, Long Island; followed by NYC; New Hope, PA; and finally Wallingford, CT; which she came to love for its friendly, small town feeling.



Eleanor worked in retail sales, including Times Square Stores and Sam Flax in NYC, but took her greatest pride in her homes and enjoyed furniture refinishing as well as gardening, flower arranging, and-she would be the first to admit it-cleaning. She traveled with her daughter to many destinations (including Russia!) but Ireland was her favorite. Eleanor was devoted to her children had a soft spot for all the family dogs. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it.



Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Shawn Newton (Vikram Nath) and her son, Michael Newton (Trudy).



Her family will receive visitors on Wednesday evening, April 10, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford. Eleanor will be laid to rest at Long Island National Cemetery. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019