Eleanor Bristol Schaedler, age 91, of Meriden died on Tuesday night, March, 3, 2020 at the Bradley Home. She was born July 14, 1928, the daughter of the late Robert and Ethel Bristol. She is survived by four children; Bonnie Majka, Karen Cyr, Deborah Haberli and her husband Edward, and George Schaedler and his wife Susan. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren; Christopher, Pamela, Sarah, Edward, Joshua, Nathan, and Chelsea, and 6 great-grandchildren; Jaxon, Wesley, Skylar, Mark, Aubrey, and Whitney.
Eleanor had been a kind and gentle soul throughout her life and has always held a place in her heart for all of her family. She was an avid reader, liked drawing, weaving, and arts and crafts, and enjoyed going for rides, dining out, family events, and the simpler things in life. She will be missed by her family, past friends, and her friends and staff at the Bradley Home.
There will be a small private service held for immediate family. Donations in memory of Eleanor may be sent to the Bradley Home, 320 Colony St., Meriden, CT 06451. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. To send condolences to her family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 8, 2020